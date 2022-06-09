Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Get Genfit alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Genfit from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Genfit in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genfit in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genfit by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 74,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genfit (GNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.