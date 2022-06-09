Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $479.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

