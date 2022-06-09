Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

GPC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $139.59. 809,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

