Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) PT Raised to €10.50

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

GRPTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Getlink from €16.60 ($17.85) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Getlink from €16.00 ($17.20) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getlink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

OTCMKTS:GRPTF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. Getlink has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

