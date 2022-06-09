GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,757.50 ($22.02).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($26.32) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.18) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.93) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.49) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($73,910.53).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,751 ($21.94) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,348.60 ($16.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,749.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,649.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

