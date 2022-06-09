Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glencore in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.39) to GBX 580 ($7.27) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($9.65) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.81) to GBX 620 ($7.77) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,563.83.

GLNCY stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Glencore has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About Glencore (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.