Glenn Molloy Purchases 50,000 Shares of PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Stock

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK – Get Rating) insider Glenn Molloy bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$127,500.00 ($91,726.62).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 5.08.
About PPK Group (Get Rating)
