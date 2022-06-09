Glenn Molloy Purchases 50,000 Shares of PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Stock

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK – Get Rating) insider Glenn Molloy bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$127,500.00 ($91,726.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

About PPK Group (Get Rating)

PPK Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells boron nitride nanotubes in Australia. It also offers lithium sulphur batteries, white graphene, and body armour; and digital platform for proactive road safety analytics and management. The company was formerly known as Plaspak Group Limited and changed its name to PPK Group Limited in September 2006.

