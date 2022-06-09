Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.78.

Shares of GLOB opened at $203.42 on Thursday. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Globant will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

