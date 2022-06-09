Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.78.
Shares of GLOB opened at $203.42 on Thursday. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
