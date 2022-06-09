Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.

NYSE GLOB opened at $203.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.62. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 9.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Globant by 31.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

