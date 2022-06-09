Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.
NYSE GLOB opened at $203.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.62. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 9.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Globant by 31.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
About Globant (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.