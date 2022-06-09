Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.95% from the company’s previous close.
GGR opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Gogoro has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $17.59.
