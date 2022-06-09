GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from GrainCorp’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
About GrainCorp (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.