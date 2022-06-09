GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on GrandSouth Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS GRRB remained flat at $$27.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

GrandSouth Bancorporation ( OTCMKTS:GRRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GrandSouth Bancorporation will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

