Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) versus MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Head-To-Head Comparison

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MiNK Therapeutics and Graphite Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Graphite Bio 0 2 4 0 2.67

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,229.11%. Graphite Bio has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 571.64%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Graphite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Graphite Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 76.85 -$30.21 million N/A N/A Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$70.76 million ($4.56) -0.58

MiNK Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Graphite Bio N/A -20.17% -19.42%

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Graphite Bio on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

