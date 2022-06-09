Gregory Q. Brown Sells 25,000 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MSI stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.25. The stock had a trading volume of 508,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,457. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.24 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.88 and a 200 day moving average of $234.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

