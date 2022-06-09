Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.

NYSE:GEF opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. Greif has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $15,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

