Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 123,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,430,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 336,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,710,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,712,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 182,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $907.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.64 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

