H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Raised to SEK 125

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Societe Generale from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.