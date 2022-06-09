Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hammerson alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 33 ($0.41) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

HMSNF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hammerson (HMSNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.