Head to Head Analysis: I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) & RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) and RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares I-Mab and RedHill Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab $13.81 million 64.39 -$365.87 million N/A N/A RedHill Biopharma $85.76 million 0.63 -$97.74 million ($2.11) -0.49

RedHill Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of I-Mab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and RedHill Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A RedHill Biopharma -113.98% -379.42% -49.41%

Volatility and Risk

I-Mab has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for I-Mab and RedHill Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00 RedHill Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

I-Mab presently has a consensus price target of $73.60, suggesting a potential upside of 584.01%. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,615.21%. Given RedHill Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RedHill Biopharma is more favorable than I-Mab.

Summary

I-Mab beats RedHill Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

I-Mab Company Profile (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune. Its product candidates also includes Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that is in Phase 2 to treat head and neck cancer, and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme patients with lymphopenia; TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Plonmarlimab, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis and CAR-T-related therapies; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; and TJ-CD4B, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development stage comprises TJX7, a novel CXCL13 antibody for autoimmune diseases; and TJ-C4GM antibodies for treating oncology diseases. I-Mab has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; and Roche Diagnostics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 2 study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and preclinical evaluation study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, and has completed Phase 2 studies for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; and RHB-106, an encapsulated formulation for bowel preparation, which is preparing for Phase 2/3 study. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

