Head-To-Head Analysis: Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) vs. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Surrozen and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gilead Sciences 1 8 5 0 2.29

Surrozen presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 647.13%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $72.07, indicating a potential upside of 15.54%. Given Surrozen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Surrozen is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surrozen and Gilead Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A N/A -$54.65 million N/A N/A Gilead Sciences $27.31 billion 2.87 $6.23 billion $3.58 17.42

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -47.50% -32.51% Gilead Sciences 16.43% 44.98% 13.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Surrozen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Surrozen on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen (Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of hematology, oncology, and cell therapy patients. In addition, the company provides Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, an oral formulation for the treatment of chronic angina; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; and Merck & Co, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.