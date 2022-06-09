Head-To-Head Analysis: Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) & GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tremor International and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 0 5 0 3.00 GDS 0 0 7 0 3.00

Tremor International presently has a consensus price target of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 100.53%. GDS has a consensus price target of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 80.61%. Given Tremor International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than GDS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tremor International and GDS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million 2.54 $73.22 million $0.46 24.72 GDS $1.23 billion 4.84 -$184.02 million ($1.37) -23.21

Tremor International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tremor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 20.24% 14.33% 10.34% GDS -18.43% -6.28% -2.25%

Summary

Tremor International beats GDS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

