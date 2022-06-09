Head-To-Head Contrast: BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) versus AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BuzzFeed and AST SpaceMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 1 1 0 2.50 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 143.06%. AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 307.06%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and AST SpaceMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.74 $24.71 million N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million 107.97 -$18.97 million ($0.59) -12.49

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A -1.64% -0.61% AST SpaceMobile -214.60% -20.08% -15.34%

Summary

BuzzFeed beats AST SpaceMobile on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

