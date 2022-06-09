Head-To-Head Contrast: Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) versus Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Chimerix shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Chimerix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Travere Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chimerix and Travere Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -17,994.28% -118.41% -90.18% Travere Therapeutics -88.46% -70.33% -25.86%

Volatility & Risk

Chimerix has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chimerix and Travere Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $1.98 million 79.49 -$173.24 million ($1.15) -1.57 Travere Therapeutics $227.49 million 6.42 -$180.09 million ($3.27) -7.03

Chimerix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimerix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chimerix and Travere Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Travere Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Chimerix presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 469.44%. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.77%. Given Chimerix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chimerix is more favorable than Travere Therapeutics.

Summary

Chimerix beats Travere Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. Its clinical stage development programs include ONC201 a program for treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy. The company has license agreements with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox; Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize a glycosaminoglycan compound; and SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BCV for various human indications. Chimerix, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria. The company's product candidates also consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and TVT-058, a novel investigational human enzyme replacement candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of classical homocystinuria. It has a cooperative research and development agreement with National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and patient advocacy organizations, CDG Care, and Alagille Syndrome Alliance for the identification of potential small molecule therapeutics for NGLY1 deficiency and Alagille syndrome. The company was formerly known as Retrophin, Inc. and changed its name to Travere Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

