Head-To-Head Contrast: EBET (EBET) and The Competition

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare EBET to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EBET and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00 EBET Competitors 73 274 384 10 2.45

EBET presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 366.32%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 49.66%. Given EBET’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EBET is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

EBET has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EBET’s peers have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EBET and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -117.26% -96.71% -54.21% EBET Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EBET and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $170,000.00 -$15.20 million -1.58 EBET Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 50.19

EBET’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EBET. EBET is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EBET beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About EBET (Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

