Head-To-Head Contrast: Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Portland General Electric and Enel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 8.62% 7.74% 2.20% Enel N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Portland General Electric and Enel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.40 billion 1.85 $244.00 million $2.32 21.39 Enel $104.12 billion 0.60 $3.77 billion $0.28 22.00

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Portland General Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Portland General Electric pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Portland General Electric and Enel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 1 2 2 0 2.20 Enel 0 1 7 0 2.88

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus price target of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.05%. Enel has a consensus price target of $8.54, suggesting a potential upside of 38.64%. Given Enel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enel is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Enel on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 28,206 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 917 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Enel (Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in various activities, such as energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation, maintenance, and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

