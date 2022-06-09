Head to Head Contrast: NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC) vs. Its Peers

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) is one of 216 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NeuroOne Medical Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 -$9.95 million -1.35 NeuroOne Medical Technologies Competitors $1.15 billion $84.66 million -518.20

NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 NeuroOne Medical Technologies Competitors 1308 4640 8023 221 2.50

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 132.30%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 50.96%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,946.06% -103.06% -93.51% NeuroOne Medical Technologies Competitors -748.20% -65.14% -19.63%

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies rivals beat NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

