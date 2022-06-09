Head to Head Contrast: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) vs. Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PacWest Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 4 1 3.00 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 7 0 2.64

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.94%. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus price target of $2.69, indicating a potential downside of 78.88%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Risk and Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 41.84% 14.96% 1.53% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.35 billion 2.77 $606.96 million $4.84 6.60 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.76 $3.74 billion N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of February 1, 2022, it operated through 69 full-service branches located in California; one branch located in Durham, North Carolina; one branch located in Denver, Colorado; and various loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Intesa Sanpaolo (Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit and E-money; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

