Head to Head Review: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) & Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Genius Sports and Super Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89 Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Genius Sports currently has a consensus price target of $15.89, suggesting a potential upside of 363.23%. Super Group has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 93.98%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Super Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and Super Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $262.73 million 2.60 -$592.75 million ($3.94) -0.87 Super Group $1.56 billion 1.85 $279.07 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports.

Risk & Volatility

Genius Sports has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -212.81% -40.24% -31.34% Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47%

Summary

Genius Sports beats Super Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

