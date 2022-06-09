Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,620. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,189,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after buying an additional 345,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.