Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,620. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.