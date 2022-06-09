Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.40 by Baader Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) received a €2.40 ($2.58) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

HDD stock opened at €1.97 ($2.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.02 million and a PE ratio of -103.42. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €1.58 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of €3.14 ($3.38). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.42.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

