Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.40 by Baader Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDDGet Rating) received a €2.40 ($2.58) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

HDD stock opened at €1.97 ($2.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.02 million and a PE ratio of -103.42. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €1.58 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of €3.14 ($3.38). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.42.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

