Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

6/8/2022 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. "

6/6/2022 – Helius Medical Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/24/2022 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Helius Medical Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/17/2022 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,860. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.53% and a negative net margin of 3,043.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

