Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HSDT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 160,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.53% and a negative net margin of 3,043.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSDT. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helius Medical Technologies (Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.