Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HENKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($79.57) to €70.00 ($75.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($81.72) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

