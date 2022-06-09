Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) in the last few weeks:

6/8/2022 – Hepion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,966. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

