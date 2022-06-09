Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

HEPA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 89,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

