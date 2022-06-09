Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.