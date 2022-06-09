Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

HRTG traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.94. 349,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $104.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

