Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Heska stock opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.73. Heska has a 1 year low of $82.92 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.97.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 46.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

