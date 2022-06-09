HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $64.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,464. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

