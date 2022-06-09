HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HF Sinclair Corporation is an energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. It owns and operates refineries located principally in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah. HF Sinclair Corporation, formerly known as HollyFrontier Corporation, is based in DALLAS. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

NYSE DINO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,576. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.55.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

