Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIMX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

