HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.

HRT opened at $15.40 on Thursday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

HRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

In other HireRight news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 130,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $1,813,075.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,805,811 shares in the company, valued at $150,092,714.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga purchased 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 219,460 shares of company stock worth $3,119,804.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HireRight by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.