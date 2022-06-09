Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

