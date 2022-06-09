Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.68 EPS.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Hitachi Construction Machinery (Get Rating)
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hitachi Construction Machinery (HTCMY)
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.