Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 186.40 ($2.34).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 210 ($2.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 111.30 ($1.39) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £571.94 million and a PE ratio of 9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 182.21 ($2.28).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.