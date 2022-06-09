Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 39.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of HMLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 36,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,584. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $303.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

