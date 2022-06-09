Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HNST. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of HNST opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Honest has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $304.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honest will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $51,585.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,319.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 64,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $259,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,351.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,929 shares of company stock valued at $851,865. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honest by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,271 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Honest by 138.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Honest by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 704,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth $13,841,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Honest by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 144,561 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

