Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average of $195.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

