HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells $242,230.05 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04.

HPQ stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,047,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,450,770. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

