HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.40.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $360.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.95. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $295.53 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

