Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Buys A$3,054,067.20 in Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie acquired 3,817,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$3,054,067.20 ($2,197,170.65).
Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 3rd, Andrew Abercrombie purchased 371,755 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.94 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$721,948.21 ($519,387.20).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.07, a quick ratio of 49.42 and a current ratio of 49.44.
Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through four segments: Buy Now Pay Later, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. The company offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions for enterprise, SME, education and retail businesses.
